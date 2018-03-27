Lympo (LYM) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $77,042.00

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Lympo token can now be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $12.66 million and $77,042.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002781 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00720652 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00015022 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012833 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00037194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00146778 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00188272 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,050,872 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not possible to purchase Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

