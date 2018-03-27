LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LyondellBasell Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.946346008343 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

LYB stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,756. The stock has a market cap of $41,250.86, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $78.01 and a 52-week high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 55.09% and a net margin of 14.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.24.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

