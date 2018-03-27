Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 66,074 Shares of Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,074 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.23% of Primoris Services worth $45,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 159.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 449.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. Primoris Services Corp has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,270.25, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $579.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

In other Primoris Services news, CEO David Lee King purchased 7,866 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $164,163.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,433.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 181,638 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $4,726,220.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,036,941 shares in the company, valued at $209,121,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,327 shares of company stock valued at $340,744 and sold 522,675 shares valued at $13,636,726. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 66,074 Shares of Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/macquarie-group-ltd-has-45-16-million-position-in-primoris-services-corp-prim-updated.html.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation is a holding company. The Company holds various subsidiaries, through which it operates as a specialty contractor and infrastructure company. The Company provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation and other customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.