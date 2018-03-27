Macy's Inc (M) Position Lessened by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Macy's Inc (NYSE:M) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,817 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Macy's were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Macy's by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,293,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy's by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. Macy's Inc has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,293.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Macy's (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Macy's had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 6.23%. Macy's’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. analysts expect that Macy's Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Macy's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Vetr raised Macy's from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.57 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Macy's in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on Macy's and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised Macy's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Macy's in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Macy's currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

In other Macy's news, CFO Karen M. Hoguet sold 67,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $1,984,265.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,265.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $265,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $3,150,407 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

