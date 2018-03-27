Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Bank of America

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $77.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

MMP stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,673,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,274.11, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $78.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $673.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.18 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.85% and a net margin of 34.67%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 22,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,735.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,058.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,875,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $111,367,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 3,149,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,789,000 after buying an additional 953,808 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,238,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,011,815,000 after buying an additional 717,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,316,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,574,000 after buying an additional 495,394 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is principally engaged in the transportation, storage and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil. The Company operates through three segments: refined products, crude oil and marine storage. As of December 31, 2016, its asset portfolio, including the assets of its joint ventures, consisted of its refined products segment, consisting 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals not connected to its pipeline system and its 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; its crude oil segment, consisted of approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels, of which 16 million are used for contract storage, and its marine storage segment, consisted of five marine terminals located along coastal waterways with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels.

