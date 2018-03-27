Maggie (MAG) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Maggie (CURRENCY:MAG) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Maggie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maggie has a market cap of $0.00 and $348,543.00 worth of Maggie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maggie has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.62 or 0.04536200 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001318 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00014534 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007146 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00016282 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012972 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Maggie Token Profile

Maggie (MAG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Maggie’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. Maggie’s official website is maggie.vip. Maggie’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Magnet is a Proof of Word and Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Magnet features a network of masternodes who process near-instant and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Maggie

Maggie can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not presently possible to buy Maggie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maggie must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maggie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

