MagneGas (MNGA) & Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Head-To-Head Review

MagneGas (NASDAQ: MNGA) and Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get MagneGas alerts:

This table compares MagneGas and Casella Waste Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MagneGas -371.23% -277.02% -126.92% Casella Waste Systems -3.64% -58.61% 4.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MagneGas and Casella Waste Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MagneGas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Casella Waste Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

MagneGas currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 531.58%. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential downside of 8.28%. Given MagneGas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MagneGas is more favorable than Casella Waste Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MagneGas and Casella Waste Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MagneGas $3.55 million 0.47 -$17.46 million ($33.28) -0.03 Casella Waste Systems $599.31 million 1.64 -$21.79 million ($0.55) -42.29

MagneGas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Casella Waste Systems. Casella Waste Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MagneGas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MagneGas has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casella Waste Systems has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of MagneGas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of MagneGas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Casella Waste Systems beats MagneGas on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MagneGas

MagneGas Corporation is an alternative energy company. The Company creates and produces hydrogen-based alternative fuel through the gasification of carbon-rich liquids, including certain liquids and liquid wastes. The Company is also developing the use of fuel for co-combustion with hydrocarbon fuels to reduce emissions. The Company also markets, for sale or licensure, its plasma arc technology for the processing of liquid waste (the Plasma Arc Flow System). Its products include the fuel called MagneGas2 for the metal working industry, the equipment primarily known in the firefighting industry, known as MagneTote, and the machines that produce MagneGas2, known as Plasma Arc Flow refineries. In addition, the Company sells metal cutting fuels and ancillary products through its subsidiary, Equipment Sales and Service, Inc. (ESSI), a Florida corporation. It distributes products through several industrial gas companies in California, Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, and Pennsylvania.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, material recovery facilities, and disposal facilities. It also processes and markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard, as well as recyclables purchased from third-parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of January 31, 2018, it owned and/or operated 32 solid waste collection operations, 47 transfer stations, 18 recycling facilities, 9 Subtitle D landfills, 4 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

Receive News & Ratings for MagneGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagneGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.