MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003364 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Poloniex and Livecoin. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $123.12 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002819 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00735297 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012423 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00146769 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00192908 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system. Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it. “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Omni DEX and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaidSafeCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.