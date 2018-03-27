Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) and EQT GP (EQGP) Financial Comparison

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) and EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mammoth Energy Services and EQT GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mammoth Energy Services 8.54% 14.30% 9.44% EQT GP 31.41% 12.52% 7.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mammoth Energy Services and EQT GP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mammoth Energy Services 0 1 9 0 2.90 EQT GP 0 8 4 0 2.33

Mammoth Energy Services currently has a consensus target price of $28.78, suggesting a potential upside of 0.31%. EQT GP has a consensus target price of $31.30, suggesting a potential upside of 42.47%. Given EQT GP’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EQT GP is more favorable than Mammoth Energy Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mammoth Energy Services and EQT GP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mammoth Energy Services $691.50 million 1.85 $58.96 million $1.30 22.07 EQT GP $834.10 million 7.01 $261.99 million $0.98 22.42

EQT GP has higher revenue and earnings than Mammoth Energy Services. Mammoth Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mammoth Energy Services has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT GP has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of EQT GP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

EQT GP pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Mammoth Energy Services does not pay a dividend. EQT GP pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EQT GP has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Mammoth Energy Services beats EQT GP on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. is an integrated oilfield service company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. The Company’s segments include Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; Completion and Production Services; Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Remote Accommodation Services. Its Completion and Production Services division provides pressure pumping services, pressure control Services, flowback services and equipment rentals. Its Natural Sand Proppant Services division is engaged in selling, distributing and producing proppant for hydraulic fracturing. Its Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services division provides drilling rigs and crews for operators, as well as rental equipment. Its Remote Accommodation Services division provides housing, kitchen and dining, and recreational service facilities for oilfield workers located in remote areas.

About EQT GP

EQT GP Holdings, LP (EQGP) is a limited partnership company and subsidiary of EQT Gathering Holdings, LLC (EQT Gathering Holdings). The Company was formed to own EQT Corporation’s (EQT’s) partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM), a limited partnership formed by EQT to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. Its segments include Gathering, and Transmission. The Gathering segment primarily includes high pressure gathering lines and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated low pressure gathering system. The Transmission segment includes EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipeline and storage business. EQGP has no independent operations. It has partnership interests in EQM. As of December 31, 2016, EQM provided midstream services to EQT and various third parties across 24 counties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio through its two primary assets: the gathering system, and the transmission and storage system.

