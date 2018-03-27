Manor N.V. Forest Purchases 7,324 Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) major shareholder Manor N.V. Forest purchased 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $24,535.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Manor N.V. Forest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Manor N.V. Forest purchased 2,777 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $12,801.97.

Shares of CODA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. 169,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,194. The company has a market cap of $35.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group stock. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.50% of Coda Octopus Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Manor N.V. Forest Purchases 7,324 Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/manor-n-v-forest-purchases-7324-shares-of-coda-octopus-group-inc-coda-stock.html.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc designs and manufactures real time three-dimensional (3D) sonar solutions and other products for sale to the subsea, defense, mining and marine sciences markets, among others. In addition, the Company supplies, through its marine engineering businesses, services to prime defense contractors.

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.