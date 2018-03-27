Manx Telecom (MANX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 225 at Peel Hunt

Manx Telecom (LON:MANX) had its target price reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 250 ($3.45) to GBX 225 ($3.11) in a research note published on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities downgraded Manx Telecom to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($3.04) to GBX 200 ($2.76) in a report on Friday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Manx Telecom from GBX 220 ($3.04) to GBX 215 ($2.97) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 236 ($3.26) target price on shares of Manx Telecom in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

Shares of Manx Telecom (LON:MANX) opened at GBX 181.90 ($2.51) on Tuesday. Manx Telecom has a 52 week low of GBX 172 ($2.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 209 ($2.89). The stock has a market cap of $204.71 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,819.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Manx Telecom’s previous dividend of $7.20. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th.

Manx Telecom Company Profile

Manx Telecom plc provides a range of telecommunications services to consumers, businesses, and public sector in the Isle of Man and internationally. It operates through five segments: Fixed Line, Broadband and Data; Mobile; Global Solutions; Data Centre; and Other. The Fixed Line, Broadband and Data segment offers fixed line, broadband, and connectivity services to approximately 37,000 homes and 4,000 businesses.

