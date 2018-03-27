Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Stake Boosted by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mosaic worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Mosaic by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.84.

MOS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.62. 895,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,516.45, a PE ratio of -82.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.63 per share, with a total value of $33,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $33,156. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash and International Distribution. The Company is a supplier of phosphate- and potash-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in Florida, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants in Louisiana, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

