ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Cut by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,634 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Howard Weil lowered ConocoPhillips from a “focus list” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

COP stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $67,820.13, a P/E ratio of -119.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -228.00%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/marco-investment-management-llc-sells-1959-shares-of-conocophillips-cop-updated.html.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.