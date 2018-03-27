Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Marin Software (MRIN) Share Price

Headlines about Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marin Software earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.6577220388912 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MRIN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. 12,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,650. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 33.40%.

In other news, EVP Wister Walcott bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated provides a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, display and social advertising channels. The Company’s enterprise marketing software platform is offered as an integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for advertisers and agencies.

