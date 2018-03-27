Mark Stolper Sells 15,000 Shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) VP Mark Stolper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $197,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,907.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RDNT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. RadNet Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.96, a PE ratio of -1,350,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). RadNet had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that RadNet Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 price objective on RadNet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, FIX assumed coverage on RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 85.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 232,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 223,740 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the third quarter worth about $2,364,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 683.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 176,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 153,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 352,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 133,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated directly or indirectly through joint ventures, 305 centers located in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

