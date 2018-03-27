Marston's (MARS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Marston's (LON:MARS) in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Marston's from GBX 115 ($1.59) to GBX 100 ($1.38) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Marston's in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Numis Securities cut shares of Marston's to a hold rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.73) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston's in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.93) price objective on shares of Marston's in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marston's has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 120.91 ($1.67).

Marston's (LON:MARS) opened at GBX 100.60 ($1.39) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $639.64 and a P/E ratio of 718.57. Marston's has a 12-month low of GBX 99.85 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 147.70 ($2.04).

About Marston's

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

