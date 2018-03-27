Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marvell Technology Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.4574394166136 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,224,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,889,402. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $10,652.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.02.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $36,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,276. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution.

