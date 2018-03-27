Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,262,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,418,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,402 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,103,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $520,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,761 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,985,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,337 shares during the last quarter. Tide Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $82,756,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,460,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,204,000 after purchasing an additional 797,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cowen set a $85.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $79.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $50,109.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.64. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $78.09.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.12%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

