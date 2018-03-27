Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Medical Transcription Billing earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 44.4319712859896 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Medical Transcription Billing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MTBC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,484. Medical Transcription Billing has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 17.50%. analysts anticipate that Medical Transcription Billing will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

