ValuEngine Lowers Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, March 17th.

MDSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medidata Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Medidata Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Get Medidata Solutions alerts:

Shares of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) opened at $65.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,776.71, a P/E ratio of 88.73, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.56. Medidata Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $54.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Medidata Solutions will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarek Sherif sold 26,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,885,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,775 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,689 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDSO. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/medidata-solutions-mdso-downgraded-by-valuengine-updated.html.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions Inc (Medidata) is a provider of cloud-based solutions for life sciences. The Company provides cloud-based solutions for clinical research in life sciences, offering platform technology that focuses on the clinical development. The Company’s plan study addresses three areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.