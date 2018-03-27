MediGene (MDG1) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($16.05) price objective on MediGene (ETR:MDG1) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($20.37) price target on shares of MediGene and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($23.46) price target on shares of MediGene and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of MediGene (ETR MDG1) opened at €13.02 ($16.07) on Friday. MediGene has a 1-year low of €8.53 ($10.53) and a 1-year high of €19.27 ($23.79). The stock has a market cap of $392.27 and a P/E ratio of -18.87.

MediGene Company Profile

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapy platforms to treat a range of cancers in various stages. It operates through two segments, Immunotherapies and Other Products. The company develops Dendritic cell vaccines in phase I/II clinical trials; and T-cell receptor-modified T cells and T-cell-specific monoclonal antibodies in preclinical development phase.

