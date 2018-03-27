Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 161,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,763,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.10% of Check Point Software Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.92. 154,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,333. The stock has a market cap of $16,239.69, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $95.03 and a twelve month high of $119.20.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHKP. Cleveland Research lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.41 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/meitav-dash-investments-ltd-purchases-new-stake-in-check-point-software-technologies-ltd-chkp-updated.html.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.