Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.85

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 105481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MLNT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Gabelli raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Get Melinta Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $264.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a negative net margin of 550.46%. equities research analysts predict that Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Melinta Therapeutics news, Director Vatera Healthcare Partners Llc acquired 5,777,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $78,000,003.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vatera Holdings LLC bought a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,325,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,550,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,407,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. 36.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/melinta-therapeutics-mlnt-sets-new-52-week-low-at-7-85.html.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes novel antibiotics designed to provide therapeutic solutions. The Company’s lead product is Baxdela, an antibiotic approved by the United States food and drug administration (FDA) for use in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.