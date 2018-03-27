MEMBERS Trust Co Takes Position in Nike (NKE)

MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nike in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. Nike has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $105,149.06, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. Nike’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 226,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $14,263,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,591 shares in the company, valued at $10,448,792.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $6,309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,782.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 912,802 shares of company stock valued at $58,993,107 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nike from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.55.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

