Menlo Therapeutics Inc (MNLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $46.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Menlo Therapeutics an industry rank of 189 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MNLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

In other Menlo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Surplus Fund Viii purchased 294,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ MNLO) opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. Menlo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $39.86.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus (itch) associated with dermatologic conditions, such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and prurigo nodularis. It is also evaluating the use of serlopitant for the treatment of refractory chronic cough.

