Mercer International (MERC) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mercer International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Mercer International (MERC) opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.56. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $337.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.15 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 27th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $577,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Gandossi sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $153,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,300 shares of company stock worth $2,859,136. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $963,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,991,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $4,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc is a producer of northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp, which is pulp that is sold on the open market. The Company also produces and sells tall oil, a by-product of its production process, which is used as both a chemical additive and as a green energy source. It produces and sells NBSK pulp, which is a bleached kraft pulp manufactured using northern softwood.

