Mercury Protocol (GMT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.19 Million

Mercury Protocol (CURRENCY:GMT) traded down 36.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Mercury Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $813.00 worth of Mercury Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mercury Protocol has traded down 34.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002743 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00715757 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014928 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012399 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00146724 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00183437 BTC.

Mercury Protocol Token Profile

Mercury Protocol launched on October 25th, 2017. Mercury Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,809,625 tokens. Mercury Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mercuryprotocol. The Reddit community for Mercury Protocol is /r/MercuryProtocol. The official website for Mercury Protocol is www.mercuryprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mercury Protocol

Mercury Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta. It is not possible to buy Mercury Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury Protocol must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

