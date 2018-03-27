Mercury Systems (MRCY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mercury Systems earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 44.5632429574511 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRCY. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

MRCY stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,156.93, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $178,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 369,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Aslett sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $426,624.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,521,592.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,053. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. Its technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components.

