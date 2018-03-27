Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to report $4.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.28 million to $19.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.86 million per share, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $22.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

MRSN stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.31. 92,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,492. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $21.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 899,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 313,516 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company focuses on advancing a pipeline of targeted oncology therapeutics leveraging its Fleximer immunoconjugate technology. The Fleximer platform allows it to design ADCs with specific properties and manage the drug’s chances of attacking cancers.

