MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes $13.70 Million Position in Praxair, Inc. (PX)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,702,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Accident Compensation Corp purchased a new position in shares of Praxair during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Praxair by 2,171.1% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Praxair by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Praxair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PX stock opened at $146.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Praxair, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $166.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40,931.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. Praxair had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. analysts predict that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Praxair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Praxair’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Praxair in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS cut Praxair from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Praxair in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc is an industrial gas company. The Company’s operations are organized into five segments, four of which have been determined on a geographic basis of segmentation: North America, Europe, South America and Asia. In addition, it operates its surface technologies business through its subsidiary, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc, which represents the fifth segment.

