MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $16.08 Million in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 137,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,142. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $125.24. The firm has a market cap of $48,405.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.02 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 95,756 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $11,307,826.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,728,420.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 238 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $28,952.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,935.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,666 shares of company stock valued at $25,650,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

