MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes $15.42 Million Position in Stryker Co. (SYK)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $49,056,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $49,005,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $341,945,000 after purchasing an additional 296,550 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,214,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,517,000 after purchasing an additional 195,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 616,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $95,496,000 after purchasing an additional 191,929 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $160.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $59,032.34, a PE ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $129.82 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 70.15%.

In related news, VP Yin C. Becker sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total transaction of $3,853,757.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,414.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Floyd sold 55,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $9,181,723.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,472,005. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Stryker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.77 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.76.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

