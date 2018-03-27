182,441 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Acquired by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 182,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,957,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.6% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 362,497 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,296,000 after buying an additional 100,902 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,782,294 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $129,288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 430,752 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 78,981 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $850,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.82. 618,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $46,608.93, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Argus upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.80 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Francisco Dsouza sold 240,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $17,769,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,667 shares in the company, valued at $40,105,024.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan sold 25,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $1,886,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,466,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,665 shares of company stock worth $48,476,081 over the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

