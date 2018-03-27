Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Holdings in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,160 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 117,549 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in CBS were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in CBS by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,335,609 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $78,801,000 after buying an additional 347,529 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CBS by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,236 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,475,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBS by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,529,331 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,231,000 after purchasing an additional 443,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBS by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,701 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,824,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

CBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CBS in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CBS in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Macquarie downgraded shares of CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

In related news, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $4,289,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,531 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,694.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 2,263 shares of CBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 551,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,089,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,284 shares of company stock worth $17,069,668 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBS stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $52.32. 1,270,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CBS Co. has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,856.56, a PE ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The media conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. CBS had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 67.23%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that CBS Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CBS’s payout ratio is 80.90%.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

