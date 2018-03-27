Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Cuts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,363 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 221,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 104,324 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,927,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.53. 486,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $72.36. The firm has a market cap of $17,136.11, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Ventas had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.82%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Cuts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-sells-113363-shares-of-ventas-inc-vtr-updated.html.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.