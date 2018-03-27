M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,871 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1,688.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,405,000 after purchasing an additional 968,471 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $944,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 30,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, insider D Scott N. Warman sold 22,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total value of $4,150,941.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,889.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.35, for a total transaction of $1,124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,028.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,594,655. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.06.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.32. 74,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,754. The company has a market cap of $26,657.90, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.12 and a 52 week high of $197.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.26. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $745.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, M&T had two bank subsidiaries: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank) and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.). The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services.

