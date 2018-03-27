Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,984 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,872,000 after buying an additional 581,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 821,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after buying an additional 423,247 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $29,910,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,364,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after buying an additional 385,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,013,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,447,996,000 after buying an additional 336,327 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $77.70. 337,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,699. The stock has a market cap of $26,457.36, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.31.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Fortive Corporation is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets professional and engineered products, software and services for a range of end markets. The Company operates through two segments: Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies.

