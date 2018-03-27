MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,833,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,221 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.46% of MFA Financial worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MFA Financial by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MFA Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,077,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 31.9% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 51,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on MFA Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

In related news, CEO Craig L. Knutson bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2,960.29, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.45.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 69.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 101.27%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/mfa-financial-inc-mfa-shares-sold-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc is engaged in the real estate finance business. The Company’s subsidiaries invest in residential mortgage assets, including Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), Agency MBS, residential whole loans and credit risk transfer (CRT) securities. The Company’s Non-Agency MBS portfolio primarily consists of Legacy Non-Agency MBS and 3 Year Step-up securities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.