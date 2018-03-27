MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,049,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,126 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of MGM Resorts International worth $35,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 712,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,625 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 570,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 224,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,837.38, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director William Warwick Grounds purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 12,536 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $434,623.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,000 and sold 142,646 shares valued at $5,104,710. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

