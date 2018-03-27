Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Chairman Sells $1,973,942.76 in Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $1,973,942.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,703 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Balmuth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ross Stores alerts:

On Monday, March 12th, Michael Balmuth sold 59,777 shares of Ross Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $4,574,733.81.

ROST stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.66. 1,283,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,336. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $28,599.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 44.53%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Zions Bancorporation lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 338.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/michael-balmuth-sells-25689-shares-of-ross-stores-inc-rost-stock-updated.html.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.