Numis Securities Downgrades Micro Focus International (MCRO) to Hold

Numis Securities cut shares of Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, March 19th. They currently have GBX 2,010 ($27.77) target price on the stock.

MCRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 2,600 ($35.92) to GBX 2,750 ($37.99) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($39.79) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Micro Focus International to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($38.68) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,942 ($26.83) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,445 ($19.96).

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at GBX 925 ($12.78) on Monday. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of GBX 26.78 ($0.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,970.50 ($41.04). The stock has a market cap of $8,280.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,887.76.

In other Micro Focus International news, insider Kevin Loosemore bought 20,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,006 ($13.90) per share, with a total value of £202,769.36 ($280,145.57). Also, insider Darren Roos bought 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 940 ($12.99) per share, for a total transaction of £49,735.40 ($68,714.29). In the last three months, insiders purchased 28,548 shares of company stock worth $32,249,433.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc is a United Kingdom-based global software company. The Company is engaged in delivering and supporting software solutions. The Company enables customers to utilize new technology solutions while maximizing the value of their investments in information technology (IT) infrastructure and business applications.

