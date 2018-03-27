Micron Solutions (MICR) Posts Earnings Results

Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Micron Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter.

MICR stock remained flat at $$3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 8,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,556. Micron Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.12.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc, formerly Arrhythmia Research Technology, Inc, is a contract manufacturing organization (CMO). The Company, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc (Micron), produces medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The Company also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive and consumer product applications.

