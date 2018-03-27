Middleby (MIDD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Middleby perceives that increased demand from chain restaurant customers, robust pipeline of projects and rise in order rates would drive its near-term revenues. Moving ahead, acquisitions are likely to continue boosting revenues and profitability of the company. Additionally, ongoing distribution changes, new tax law and improved top-line performance are anticipated to increase the company’s earnings in the quarters ahead. However, in the last month, shares of the company have underperformed the industry. Headwinds like stiff industry rivalry or sudden price inflation of a major input might dent Middleby’s near-term growth scopes. Lower profits secured from acquired businesses also remains a cause of concern.”

Get Middleby alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Middleby from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Middleby from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Middleby and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.25.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.92. 164,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,659. Middleby has a 12 month low of $107.53 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,834.25, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Middleby had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $632.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. equities research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 2,211.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 343,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/middleby-midd-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice, food processing equipment and residential kitchen equipment. The Company operates in three segments: the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.