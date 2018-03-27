Expedia Inc (EXPE) Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 502.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,005 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 368,604 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Expedia worth $52,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Expedia by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Expedia by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,046 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Expedia by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,611 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Expedia by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $24,563,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Expedia to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expedia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Expedia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.63 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.45.

EXPE stock opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16,110.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Expedia Inc has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Expedia had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Expedia Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 7th. Expedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

