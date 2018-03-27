Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,465 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ameriprise Financial worth $27,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 110,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sandler O’Neill set a $165.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.56.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 4,381 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $699,251.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,693.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 31,379 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $5,448,649.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,643,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,121. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,202.07, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.84. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $118.84 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 12.31%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

