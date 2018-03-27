MiMedx Group (MDXG) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, March 16th.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiMedx Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of MiMedx Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of MiMedx Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $742.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65.

MiMedx Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 714,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,311 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

