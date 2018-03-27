MindCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $30.00 (MND)

MindCoin (CURRENCY:MND) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One MindCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MindCoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. MindCoin has a total market cap of $57,566.00 and $30.00 worth of MindCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037845 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000337 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MindCoin Profile

MindCoin (CURRENCY:MND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2015. MindCoin’s total supply is 15,867,695 coins. The official website for MindCoin is www.mindcoin.xyz. MindCoin’s official Twitter account is @MindCoinCrypto.

MindCoin Coin Trading

MindCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase MindCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MindCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MindCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

