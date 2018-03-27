Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

NERV has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 13,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 62.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 27.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 65,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,074,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 134,942 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 16.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 50,637 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/minerva-neurosciences-nerv-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s product portfolio and indications include MIN-101 for the treatment of schizophrenia; MIN-202, for the treatment of insomnia disorder and major depressive disorder (MDD); MIN-117, for the treatment of MDD, and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.