Minex (MINEX) Price Down 22% Over Last 7 Days

Minex (CURRENCY:MINEX) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Minex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Minex has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $665.00 worth of Minex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Minex has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00704692 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012741 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00141951 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00183296 BTC.

About Minex

Minex was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Minex’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens. Minex’s official website is minexteam.com. Minex’s official Twitter account is @MINEX_team.

Buying and Selling Minex

Minex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Minex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minex must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minex using one of the exchanges listed above.

