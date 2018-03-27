Mintcoin Hits One Day Volume of $29,669.00 (MINT)

Mintcoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Mintcoin has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One Mintcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Mintcoin has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and $29,669.00 worth of Mintcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mintcoin alerts:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000403 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mintcoin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. Mintcoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. Mintcoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam. The Reddit community for Mintcoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mintcoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mintcoin Coin Trading

Mintcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is not presently possible to buy Mintcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mintcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mintcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Mintcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mintcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.